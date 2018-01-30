Following Monday night’s State of the State address by Governor Bill Haslam, State Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini released a statement.

Ms. Mancini said after hearing the address, most Tennessee families would not know what state the Governor was talking about.

The Democratic Chair said the real state of the state was to many families “barely keeping food on the table and a roof over their head”.

In the release, Ms. Mancini said Democrats are willing to work with the Governor to address problems, including the expansion of Medicaid.

She ended the statement by saying the Republican party is dominated by the “loudest, most extreme voices and are unwilling to put politics aside and do the work they were sent to do.”