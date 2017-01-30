Mary Mancini, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, released the following statement following Governor Haslam’s 2017 State of the State:

“Governor Haslam painted a pretty picture of the Tennessee we can be, but it’s not the whole picture. We’re also a state where hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans still do not have access to affordable health care, including almost 30,000 veterans. We’re a state where rural hospitals can’t afford to keep their doors open. We’re a state with a vibrant and productive refugee and immigrant population who are under attack. We’re a state with an unusually high number of injuries and deaths due to unsecured firearms. We’re a state where struggling teenagers can be refused mental health care. We’re a state where women are losing more and more control over their health care decisions.

We heard a lot of promises and stories about Tennessee being a wonderful place to live, and it is. But it’s also important to remember that a lot of Tennesseans are struggling and it was disappointing that Governor Haslam left them out of tonight’s speech.”

