Mary Mancini, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, released the following statement following Governor Haslam’s 2017 State of the State:
“Governor Haslam painted a pretty picture of the Tennessee we can be, but it’s not the whole picture. We’re also a state where hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans still do not have access to affordable health care, including almost 30,000 veterans. We’re a state where rural hospitals can’t afford to keep their doors open. We’re a state with a vibrant and productive refugee and immigrant population who are under attack. We’re a state with an unusually high number of injuries and deaths due to unsecured firearms. We’re a state where struggling teenagers can be refused mental health care. We’re a state where women are losing more and more control over their health care decisions.
We heard a lot of promises and stories about Tennessee being a wonderful place to live, and it is. But it’s also important to remember that a lot of Tennesseans are struggling and it was disappointing that Governor Haslam left them out of tonight’s speech.”
Democrats respond to Gov Haslam budget
Mary Mancini, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, released the following statement following Governor Haslam’s 2017 State of the State: