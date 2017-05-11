A McCracken County deputy jailer was arrested and charged after complaints of sexual harassment by a female co-worker.

Sheriff’s Department reports said the female deputy jailer reported the harassment, and said she was touched by a male deputy jailer.

An investigation by detectives substantiated the claims by the victim, which led to arrest warrants for 43 year old Chad Campbell, of Paducah.

Campbell was taken into custody at his home late Wednesday night and charged with two counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment with physical contact.

The report said he was booked into the McCracken County Jail and transported to an out of county jail.