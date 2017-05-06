It’s a “who’s who “of celebrities at today’s running of the Kentucky Derby.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Harry Connick Jr. is singing the national anthem at the Derby today.

Other celebs who are attending include Tracy Morgan, brothers Jeff and Beau Bridges and many others including Morris Day and the Time who appeared at the Soybean Festival last September.

The Derby is the most watched sporting event in America and runs only about two minutes .