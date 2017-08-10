The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame has announced their new class of inductees, which includes two former West Kentuckians.

During a press conference held at the Hall of Fame in Mount Vernon, six individuals were announced to become the newest members for 2018.

Included in the announcement was Jackie DeShannon, of Hazel, and Jason Crabb, of Beaver Dam.

DeShannon was born in the small Calloway County community in 1941, and rose to stardom in the 1960’s with such hits as “What the World Needs Now” and “Put a Little Love in Your Heart”.

She was also the opening act for The Beatles first U.S. Tour, and wrote the 1992 Garmmy Award winning Song of the Year, “Bette Davis Eyes”.

Crabb is a popular Christian music artist, who was originally part of the famous “Crabb Family”.

He was the 2004 “Gospel Music Vocalist of the Year”, and is a Grammy Award winner, and multiple Dove Award winner for his work.

The list of new Hall of Fame inductees also included David “Stringbean” Akeman of Hee-Haw fame, and “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

The induction ceremony will take place on May 11th of 2018.