Union City police say they have now identified a suspect in the shooting death of a Union City man on Friday night.

26 year old Dennis Edward Neisler, of Union City, was found shot to death in a truck parked at East Gate Village on Friday night.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said officers are now searching for the person they feel is responsible for the death.

Chief Barfield said he was pleased that the investigation has revealed a suspect, and they hope to have the 19 year old Taylor in custody as soon as possible.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Union City police, or their Crimestoppers Tip Line.