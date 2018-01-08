The Fulton County Extension Service has issued a training day for farmers dealing with the use of dicamba.

Extension Director Ben Rudy has announced that required dicamba specific training will be held on January 26th at Amberg Farms, located on State Route 1128 in Hickman.

Rudy said the certification is required for all applicators purchasing or spraying Xtendimax, Fexapan and Engenia, with training to be provided by Ron Akin of Monsanto.

Rudy said Tennessee farmers who have Kentucky farms are also required to have the state certification.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture will be present at the training for the certification process, which is free to those that participate.

RSVP’s for the training are required by contacting the Fulton County Extension Office in Hickman.