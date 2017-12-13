A Facebook post of former Union City native Russell Dickerson, who was singing at a Salvation Army Kettle in Nashville, has now received almost five-million views.

WZTV Fox 17 News in Nashville was filming the country music singer performing “White Christmas” outside of a supermarket, when another customer came from the parking lot and joined in on the song.

With cars stopped to hear the singing, Dickerson and the older gentleman then began to perform the song in the style performed by The Drifters in 1958.

After finishing the song, Dickerson is shown walking back to his shopping cart and saying“that just changed my life”.