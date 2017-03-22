Fire departments and public works officials were called to the scene of a fuel spill Wednesday morning in Troy.

Reports said a farm tractor trailer truck was southbound on Highway 51, when an object on the roadway apparently flew up and punctured one of the fuel tanks.

The driver of the truck pulled to the roadside near Homestead 2000, where a patch was placed on the ruptured tank.

Reports said Troy Public Works officials brought in sand to barricade the spilled diesel fuel, and the Union City Fire Department provided foam for the fuel.

Clean-up of the spilled fuel at the site was scheduled to take place.