The Tennessee Department of Health has released its monthly report of disciplinary actions taken by health related boards the prior month.

Included in the latest report under “Board of Dentistry”, Amanda Pope, a Registered Dental Assistant of Martin, was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance.

The report stated Ms. Pope plead guilty in Weakley County Circuit Court, with her actions deemed as unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct.

Her license were revoked and assessed costs were not to exceed $1,000.

In the category of “Division of Emergency Medical Services”, Jereme Hubble, of Tiptonville, plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance.

Hubble had his license revoked due to the actions.

Also in the “Division of Emergency Medical Services”, Jared Buys, of Dyersburg, had his license suspended with terms, after being determined as guilty of striking a patient.