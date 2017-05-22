Discovery Park of America CEO Jim Rippy says the latest news concerning the I-69 project in Obion County is what he describes as a “game changer”.

Representative Bill Sanderson announced last week than nearly a half-a-billion dollars was going to be appropriated to his district, which would complete the local work.

With Discovery Park hoping to capitalize from the increase in traffic, Rippy said the completion of the road will be a benefit for all of Northwest Tennessee.

Sanderson said plans call for the appropriations for the I-69 work to complete the local section of road from the connection to the Purchase Parkway in Western Kentucky down to a connection point in Obion.