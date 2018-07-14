Discovery Park of America’s Semi-Annual Photo Contest is now underway.

The Northwest Tennessee Photo Club sponsors the contest twice a year with the winning photographs on display at Discovery Park of America for six months.

The online contest is open to amateur photographers only.

An experienced panel of photography judges will be selecting the winners.

The subject this time is “Music.”

Photographs must be original and created by the person who enters the image.

Cash Prizes are $100 for 1st Place; $75 for 2nd Place; and $50 for 3rd Place.

For more information on how to enter this competition, you can visit the club’s website at nwtnphotoclub.com.

