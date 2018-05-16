Discovery Park of America is offering several camps this Summer, with sign-ups going fast.

The first camp will take place on July 7th and is called “Minecraft”.

The one-day camp will be for kids 8-thru-12, during the hours of 10:30 until 3:30.

The cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

A four day “Lego” camp will be held from July 10th thru the 13th, which is for kids age six years and up.

The camp will take place from 9:00 until 5:00 each day, and is $180 for members and $200 for non-members.

A four day “Story Telling Camp” will be held July 17th thru the 20th, for ages six and up.

The evening camp will take place from 6:00 until 8:00 and is $80 for members and $95 for non-members.

And the final Summer camp is “Dinosaur Camp” from July 24th thru the 27th.

This camp is for ages six thru nine, and will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 each day.

Entry for this camp is $85 for members and $95 for non-members.

For additional information you can contact Discovery Park of America in Union City.