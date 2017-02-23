Discovery Park of America was the recipient of multiple awards during the 14th annual Southeast Festivals and Events Association awards banquet.

The event is held to honor and recognize the top festivals and events in the Southeast.

The Union City educational and historical facility took home seven gold awards, and two silver awards, in categories such as Best New Event, Best Photograph, Best Other Merchandise and Best Marketing Campaign.

Discovery Park officials Mary Nita Bondurant and Lauren Jones were in attendance at the Lexington, Kentucky banquet.