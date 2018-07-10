Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has announced that a distillery operation will open in Fulton County.

RH Resolute Distillery Incorporated, of Paducah, has purchased a previously unopened distillery in Hickman and will begin producing bulk spirits by the end of summer.

The company plans to hire 17 employees, with a $9.7 million dollar investment in the operation.

RH Resolute acquired the nearly completed distillery located on Union City Highway, which had been under construction by Memphis attorney Ray Jamieson.

Plans call for the company to finish the construction of the location, with a beginning production of 400 barrels of spirits per week, increasing to a maximum capacity of 2,600 barrels weekly.

