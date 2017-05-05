In District 14-A baseball on Friday, three games will be played in Union City, with the Golden Tornadoes going on the road.

At 3:30, Greenfield will take on Trenton Peabody, followed at 5:30 by Lake County playing Gibson County.

The final game will have South Fulton taking on Humboldt at 7:30.

Union City will travel to Halls to play at 5:30.

*************************************

In District 14-A softball on Saturday, Union City will take on the winner of Bradford/Trenton at 2:00, followed by Halls and Greenfield playing at 4:00.

Winners will advance to play on Monday, with the losers playing on Tuesday.

*******************************

In District 13-2A softball on Saturday:

South Gibson plays Obion County Central AT 4:00, with the winner to face Dyersburg at 6:00.

Westview plays Crockett County at 4:00, with the winner to face Milan at 6:00.

Losers will play on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 and 5:00.

*********************************************

District 14-A-AA Soccer on Saturday:

Chester County at Union City – 11:30

Gibson County at Lexington

South Side at Trenton Peabody

South Fulton at McNairy County