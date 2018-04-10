The United States Postal Service has released information, which shows the number of dog bites suffered by mail carriers nationwide in 2016 and 2017.

The numbers were released in observance of “National Dog Bite Prevention Week” which runs thru this Saturday.

Post Office statistics show 6,762 dog bites occurred to employees in 2016, with a drop to 6,244 in 2017.

The report showed that Los Angeles reported the largest number of dog bites for both years, with 80 in 2016 and 67 in 2017.

In Tennessee in 2017, Memphis had the largest number of bitten postal workers at 20.

Locally in 2016, Union City had one dog bite, while in 2017, Dresden had two reported bites and Greenfield one.

In Kentucky in 2017, Louisville was the highest reporting city for dog attacks with 39.

During the year, Hickman and Murray each had one carrier bitten.