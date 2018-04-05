The opportunity for Tennessee communities to receive grant funds for dog parks has now been made available.

The Boyd Foundation, created by former state Economic and Community Development Director Randy Boyd and his wife Jenny, will award $3-million dollars over the next three years.

Boyd spoke with Thunderbolt News and said the idea for statewide dog parks actually originated at his company “Pet Safe”.

Boyd explained how a dog park differs from an average community park.

The application period to apply for the first phase of grant funding runs through June 20th, with Boyd anticipating strong competition.

In addition to the $25,000 grants, the Boyd Foundation will also award one community each year with $100,000, for being the most engaged in making Tennessee the most pet friendly state in America.