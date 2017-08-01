Thirty-two dogs and two cats are now being fed, watered and given medical treatment in a Lebanon, Tennessee shelter after having been rescued from a Union City home.

Animal Control Officer Amanda Hayslett said many of the owner’s dogs were severely mal-nourished but are now being nursed back to health.

She went on to say it’s not a crime to have several dogs and cats in the home, however if animals are being mistreated and not being given the proper care, potential charges could result in criminal citations.

Officer Hayslett went on to say if a pet owner isn’t sure if they can take care of their animals, they should contact a local rescue group or call the Union City animal control office.

Persons who want to adopt animals in Union City can call the Union City Police Department who will put them in touch with Animal Control also known as the Dog Pound.