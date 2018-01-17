Obion County Rescue Squad members are being praised for their efforts to save two dogs Tuesday in Troy.

Reports said a call was received around 2:00 to Chapel Road, where the dogs had fallen through thin ice on a pond.

Reports said once at the scene, rescue squad captain Teddy Wilcutt and Matt Quast, along with Obion County Sheriff Department deputy Jarred Wilcutt, stretched a ladder across the ponds ice, with the larger of the two dogs grabbing hold and coming back to land.

The smaller of the two dogs could not be saved with the ladder, with the men then launching a boat into the pond for the rescue.

Temperatures at the time of the pond rescue was around nine degrees.