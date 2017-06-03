A press release from the Martin Police Department says a fire that claimed the life of 59 year old Ruby R. Tackett, of Martin at the Dollar General store has been determined as accidental and that Ms. Tackett died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

The blaze took place at the store at 112 Regina St. on July 27, of last year and Martin Police Department, the Tennessee Fire Investigative Services, the ATF, the TBI and the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an extensive and thorough investigation in to this matter.

No wounds or injuries, other than those naturally caused by the fire, were found and there is no evidence to indicate the involvement of anyone else in her death.

The press release says all of the investigation details have been discussed with Ms. Tackett’s family.

Ms. Tackett was a well-liked store manager for Dollar General and spent several years working for the company. The cause of the fire was not revealed.

The Martin Police Department sys they would like to thank all other agencies involved, including the Martin Fire Department, for all of their help pertaining to this incident. The Police departmetn said they would also like to thank the community for all information, assistance and patience throughout this investigation.