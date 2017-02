Tennessee drivers can buy a license plate with Dolly Parton’s image on it with funds going to her Imagination Library to support childhood literacy.

The plates are $115 and feature an image of Mrs. Parton with the Smoky Mountains behind her.

$15.37 of each plate sold will go to Imagination Library affiliates throughout the state, and the same amount will also benefit the Tennessee Arts Commission.

These license plates can be purchased at County Clerks’ offices throughout the state of Tennessee.