A Weakley County man was arrested for dragging a Union City woman down the street.

A Union City Police report shows that Danny Wayne Ladd, 69, was arrested Friday night for aggravated assault.

Charges stem from an incident earlier in the day, where Ladd and Kim Adcock broke out into an argument, where it soon got physical. According to Adcock, Ladd grabbed her by the arm and drove off, dragging her down the street, giving Adcock minor scratches on her legs and face.

Ladd was taken to the Obion County Law Enforcement Complex. He will appear before Judge Jimmy Smith .