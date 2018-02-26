A Union City woman was arrested following a domestic incident on West Jackson Street involving a hammer.

Union City police reports said officers spoke with 25 year old Antonio Devantae Cox, of Union City, who said a verbal confrontation with 19 year old Apresciouss McPhearson, also of Union City, had turned physical.

Cox told officers that he was attempting to remove his clothing from the residence, when Ms. McPhearson became irate and grabbed a hammer.

Police reports said a cell phone video of the disturbance showed Cox take the hammer away from Ms. McPhearson, who then assaulted him with her fists.

Police later located Ms. McPhearson on Bishop Street, where she was arrested on charges of aggravated assault.