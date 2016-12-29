After an armed robbery in Huntingdon left a Domino’s employee shot in the leg, the pizza company is offering a $1,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the three suspects involved in the case.

Huntingdon Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers says three young black men wearing ski masks and wielding a revolver robbed the one man working inside Domino’s Pizza and took an undetermined amount of cash from the business.

As the suspects were leaving, the 36-year-old male employee followed the robbers outside when they fired multiple shots, shooting the employee in his leg.

The Domino’s worker was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville and had multiple surgeries for his injury.

The suspects left the scene in a light colored SUV and Huntingdon Police are still investigating this case.