The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed this week due to dredging in the Hickman Harbor.

A US Army Corps of Engineers dredge is expected to be working in the harbor most of the week. Due to space restrictions near the Kentucky Landing, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be closed until the dredge has completed work.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to use the down-time to do some maintenance work.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when ferry service is able to resume.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

