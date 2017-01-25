Two men from Paducah were killed in a single vehicle accident in Lyon County on Wednesday morning.

Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, said 55 year old Micheal King and 54 year old Timothy Jarvis were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.

Trooper’s reports indicate King was driving a 1996 Chrysler car south on KY-453, when it left the roadway, causing him to overcorrect.

The vehicle then struck several trees before overturning.

Post 1 reports said the car came to a rest in a ravine on its roof during the early morning hours, and was not discovered until several hours later.