Downtown Union City was the scene of an estimated 2,000 Halloween Trick-or-Treaters on Tuesday afternoon.

Local merchants had their doors open, with candy and other treats provided, while Second Baptist Church provided a giant inflatable slide for the event.

Country 104.9 KYTN was on the scene with staff members handing out candy, along with providing a live remote broadcast from the scene.

The downtown Trick-or-Treat event was sponsored by Main Street Union City.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)