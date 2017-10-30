Downtown Union City will be the site of a big Trick-or-Treat event on Tuesday afternoon.

Downtown Union City merchants, along with other organizations, will celebrate Halloween with candy and treats for the area children.

From 3:00 until 5:00, all children are encouraged to put on their costumes and collect the goodies in a safe environment.

Country 104.9 KYTN will be on site with a live radio remote broadcast and will have lots of candy for the Halloween Trick-or-Treaters.

Tuesday’s Halloween event is sponsored by Main Street Union City.