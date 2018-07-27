Tennessee Republican Congressional candidate Dr. George Flinn made a campaign stop in Union City on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Flinn is from Shelby County, and is seeking the seat currently held by 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff.

During his stop at the Obion County Courthouse, in Union City, Dr. Flinn spoke with Thunderbolt News about his campaign and working for West Tennessee.

Dr. Flinn was greeted at the courthouse by Mayor Benny McGuire, and visited with office staff members and others in attendance.

Dr. Flinn is the owner of Flinn Clinics in the Memphis area, and the owner of Flinn Broadcasting, which includes over 40 radio and television stations.

