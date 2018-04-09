A candidate in the Republic Primary in Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District made a stop in Weakley County at a local restaurant Saturday.

Dr. George Flinn tells Thunderbolt radio he made the decision to run in order to help those in need.

Dr. Flinn goes on to say financial responsibility is a big emphasis for his campaign.

In the 2016 primary for the district, Dr. Flinn ran a close race against now incumbent David Kustoff carrying six counties while placing second in seven.

This year’s primary will be held August 2nd.