Former Tennessee School Board Association President and longtime Chairman of the Weakley County School Board has decided to resign.

Dr. Gordon Morris has officially submitted his letter of resignation to Director of Schools Randy Frazier, who says Dr. Morris has been very influential for him.

Mr. Frazier says finding a replacement for Dr. Morris will be recommended by the Weakley County Commission.

Dr. Morris served on the Weakley County School Board for nearly 40 years.