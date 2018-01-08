Martin Community Leaders and the UTM Black Student Association will come together next Monday to celebrate the life of late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual event commemorates the passing of the civil rights leader who was gunned down April 4th, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel where he was staying in support of striking garbage workers.

Economic and Community Development Director Brad Thompson says the City of Martin and UTM in coordination with the Black Student Association will host the event.

Tickets can be purchased for 5 dollars at Martin City Hall until January 12th.