The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Breakfast scheduled for Monday January 15 has been canceled. Mayor Randy Brundige stated that with the adverse weather conditions and icy roads persisting that it is in the best interest of public safety to cancel the event.

Mayor Brundige commented, “This annual event is a celebration of the hope, vision, and dream that Dr. King embodied. His life is one that should be celebrated and reflected in all of our lives every day.”

The planning committee, composed of UTM faculty and staff, the UTM Black Student Association, and city employees, stated that refunds will be available at Martin City Hall if one had purchased a ticket. Also, the city of Martin has a permanent record of ticket purchases, and those on that list will be granted access to the event whether it be rescheduled or held over until the event in January 2019 if they choose to not request a refund. The planning committee will hopefully meet sometime next week to further discuss.

UTM Chancellor, Dr. Keith Carver, stated that “UT Martin is proud to partner with the city of Martin to hold this annual event. Although the weather has not cooperated for us to gather this year, we remember Dr. King and his legacy of peace, love and reconciliation as we work together to make a better world.”

“It is always a disappointment when much planning and effort goes into an event for it to be canceled. But, I would much rather everyone be safe, and hope that each person still reflects on the impact of Dr. King’s dream with a vision and a life of purpose,” said Mayor Randy Brundige.