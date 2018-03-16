After delivering 9,000 babies Dr. Robert Young has retired. The 1954 Union City High School graduate returned to his home town in 1968 and went to work at Obion County General Hospital, later Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Baptist Memorial Hospital hosted a reception in his honor with over 500 attending to thank him for his medical services. Administrator Skipper Bondurant joined Dr. Pete Blanton, Dr. Phillip Sherman and Dr. Paul Marsidi among many other medical professionals celebrating the occasion!