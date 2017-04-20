Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor, Dr. Flora Tydings, will deliver the Spring commencement address at UT-Martin.

Graduation ceremonies will take place on May 6th at the Elam Center on campus.

Dr. Tydings received a Bachelor of Science in education from Georgia Southern University, and earned a Master of Education at Mercer University.

She later graduated with a Doctoral degree in occupational studies at the University of Georgia.

The UT-Martin Spring graduation is a ticketed event, and will serve as the first for new campus Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver.