A well-known family physician in McKenzie is dead at the age of 65.

Visitation for Dr. Volker Winkler will be Thursday from 3:00 until 7:00 and Friday from 12:00 to 7:00 at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home.

Memorial Services for Dr. Winkler will be held Saturday at 10:00 in Crisp Arena at Bethel University.