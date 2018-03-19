A large crowd of friends, family and patients attended a reception on Friday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, to honor Dr. Robert Young.

Dr. Young recently announced his retirement from a practice that spanned 50 years in the community.

During the reception, Micheal Viar, the Director of Regional Operations in West Tennessee, presented Dr. Young with a gift of appreciation.

Former Baptist Hospital CEO Derick Ziegler, who now serves as the Vice President of Hospital and Affiliated Integration, said Dr. Young had a special bond with his patients and the community.