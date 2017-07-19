Dredge work is still ongoing in the Elvis Stahr Harbor in Hickman.

The Corps of Engineers project began on July 5th and is scheduled for completion on Monday.

This year marks the first time the entire harbor will be dredged of its silt and mud since the year 2009.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock is performing the work on the $800,000 project, which is being funded by the Presidents budget last year.

Following completion of the Hickman work, plans call for dredging to begin at the Cates Landing Riverport in Tiptonville.