The City of Dresden will soon have another sewer lift station that will help keep an area of the city from sewer overflow after heavy rains.

The Dresden City Board agreed Monday night to accept the low bid of $94,600 dollars from BAM-2 of Gleason.

The lift station will be installed at the corner of Fuller and North strleets.

Mayor Jeff Washburn says most of the work has already been completed at the sewage lagoon and the line was placed in the ground by city personnel, saving the city money.

