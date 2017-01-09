A Budget Amendment Resolution covering a Walking Trail grant and the full cost of the recently purchased street sweeper is expected to be approved at the Dresden City Board meeting tonight at 6.

Meanwhile, a donation acceptance resolution involving a $141.49 donation from Fred’s to the Dresden Fire Department is likely to be accepted by the city board.

In other news, the city board is expected to pass an ordinance allowing a fall city-wide yard sale not to count towards the four yard sales designated for residents.

An accessory building ordinance will further define what an accessory building is if approved by the board.

Also, the city board will discuss an animal control ordinance potentially giving more authority to the health officer.

The Dresden City Board will meet tonight at 6 in City Hall.