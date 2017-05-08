The Dresden Beer Board has given a warning to the owner of the Dresden Mart. Danny Patell was given the warning following the sale of beer to a minor. The board gave the owner only a warning since it was the owner’s first offense.

Meanwhile City Recorder Jennifer Branscum said the Dresden City board is meeting tonight at the McWherter Civic Center at 6 oclock.

The meeting was moved to accommodate Driving School at City Hall. Prior to the board meeting at 5:45 p.m.Right-of-Way Ordinance and Animal Control Ordinance will be heard by the board.

The board is to approve some budget amendents, hold a first reading on the proposed two million dollar budget, review bids for a portable stage for the Civic Center, and hear a request for annexation by property owner Ralph Cobb Junior of 147 Dawson Road in Dresden.

Mr. Cobb’s property is both inside and out side the city limits.