The Dresden City Board will explore whether a breach of contract has occurred between the city and Republic Trash Service.

Mayor Jeff Washburn says the citizens in Dresden didn’t receive trash pick-up for two weeks during a recent winter storm.

If it’s determined that a breach of contract has occurred, Mayor Washburn says the contract with republic will be voided which will allow Dresden to enter into agreement with another company.

Dresden City Attorney Beau Pemberton says he will dissect the contract in order to determine whether or not Republic violated the terms of the contract