The Dresden City Board revisited the American Drive property issue Monday night and voted to purchase the property for $110,000.

Last month, the board voted to purchase to property for $125,000, but Mayor Jeff Washburn later vetoed that action.

On Monday night, Mayor Washburn told the board that since last month’s meeting, the property had been appraised and suggested the city purchase the property for $115,000.

However, Alderman Kenneth Moore made the motion to offer the seller $105,000 for the property.

After a brief recess to contact the seller with the offer, the board agreed on the seller’s counter-offer of $110,000.

Mayor Washburn suggested funding the purchase over four years, with himself and finance director Carla Edwards getting bids from the three local financial institutions.

During last month’s meeting the board initially voted to purchase the property for the parks and recreation department, but it was not announced during Monday night’s meeting how the property would be used.

