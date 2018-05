The Dresden City Board has called a special meeting scheduled Tuesday at 6 in City Hall.

City Recorder Jennifer Branscum says the only item on the agenda will be a proposed route of a high pressure gas line to be installed by the West Tennessee Public utility District.

If approved, Ms. Branscum says residents living on West Main Street would have access to the gas line.

Once a route is determined, the gas line will be run to about 200 chicken houses that are being built near Latham.