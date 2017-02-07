A resolution authorizing the solid waste fund to pay for the recently purchased $154,000 street sweeper was approved by the Dresden City Board at their meeting last night.

A loan from Simmons Bank was originally going to pay for the street sweeper, but the city’s tax dollars will now go towards the vehicle.

In other news, an accessory building ordinance defining what an accessory building is, and a yard sale ordinance allowing residents to hold a fall city-wide yard sale without a permit, were both approved by the board at City Hall.

An animal control ordinance giving the health officer more authority was halted when Alderman Joyce Hurt called for a change to the potential code as Mayor Jeff Washburn moderated.

The city board unanimously voted against the proposed animal control ordinance, which will be brought before the board next month in an amended format.

Meanwhile several city committees including the planning Commission and the Industrial Board were unanimously approved by the board.

A Property Maintenance Code was approved by the board and will be on next month’s agenda for its second, and likely final reading.