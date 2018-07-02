The rezoning of American Drive is on the agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Dresden City Board.

The area around American Drive in question used to front railroad tracks, which have been removed and replaced with a city-owned walking trail, so the city is considering rezoning American Drive from a Heavy Industrial zone to a different zoning designation.

Also on tonight’s agenda will be an update on the brick crosswalks downtown and Relay for Life.

Mayor Jeff Washburn says Dresden City Hall will be closed on Wednesday for July 4th, and that Republic Services will run regular schedule this week, with recycle pickup on Wednesday and regular trash on Thursday.

The Dresden City Board meets tonight at 6:00 at city hall.