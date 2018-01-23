The Dresden City Board has passed a resolution to enter into a contract with W-K and T to install fiber within the city limits.

Mayor Jeff Washburn says the installation will allow the city to improve water meter reading capabilities

Additionally, Mr. Washburn says the installation will be available for citizens of Dresden and could lure future industry.

The Cost/share venture will total approximately 4.4 million dollars, with the City of Dresden paying half of the cost which is set to be paid over a 30 year period.