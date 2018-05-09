An ongoing death investigation by the TBI and Dresden Police Department is underway following the discovery of a body Wednesday morning.

According to Police Chief Steve Howe, a body with an apparent gunshot wound was discovered at approximately 6:00 A.M. Wednesday morning on South Parkway Street.

The body was later identified as 69-year old Diane Russ of Dresden who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Weakley County Coroner.

A handgun has been recovered by investigators.

At this time, the Dresden Police Department and the TBI are conducting a death investigation. However, investigators do not believe the death to be a homicide.