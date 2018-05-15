State officials say Dresden will participate in a program aimed at stimulating its downtown commercial district.

City Recorder Jennifer Branscum says the $15,000 Downtown Program grant will fund a revitalization effort for the downtown area.

Ms. Branscum says a selection process will take place in order to determine how to utilize the grant.

Since 2010, 58 communities have participated in the program. Officials say the selection process was based on historic commercial resources, economic and physical need, demonstrated local effort, overall presentation and probability of success.